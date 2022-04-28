Tyson Jugnauth Named BCHL Top Defenceman

The West Kelowna Warriors are proud to announce Tyson Jugnauth as the winner of the BCHL’s Defensive Player of the Year. Defensive Player of the Year is just one of the handful of awards announced earlier Thursday by the British Columbia Hockey League.

The Defensive Player of the Year is awarded to the most outstanding performer at his position during the regular season, as determined by a vote of the league’s coaches. During the 2021-22 regular season, Tyson Jugnauth scored 9 goals and 41 assists in only 52 games played this season earning the prestige.

“This past year I’ve been able to go from strictly an offensive minded defenceman to a fully rounded defenceman” stated Jugnauth.“Thank you to my coaches and my teammates for pushing me to be the best I can be.”

This is the fourth time a member of the West Kelowna Warriors has won the Defensive Player of the Year honours. Previous winners include Brendan Ellis (2009/2010) & Justin Schultz (2008/2009), (2007/2008).

It was a franchise record setting year for Tyson Juganuth, he finished with most assists in a single season by a defender with 41 and finished tied with Justin Schultz with 50 points for 2nd most points by a defenceman in a single season.

Other award winners announced Thursday include: Victoria Grizzlies’s forward Matthew Wood named Brett Hull Trophy winner (Top Scorer), Chilliwack Chiefs forward Cameron Johnson winning Bob Fenton Trophy, and Penticton Vees bench boss Fred Harbinson named Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy Winner (Coach of the Year).

Jugnauth and the rest of the Warriors travel to Penticton this weekend for round three games 1 and 2 of the Interior Conference Finals. Game 1 Friday April 29th at 7:00pm. Game 2 Saturday April 30th at 7:00pm.