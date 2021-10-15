U.S. says it will permit entry of travellers with mixed vaccine doses

The U.S. says it will allow Canadians into the country who have received a mixed COVID-19 vaccine schedule, when the U.S. opens its borders to fully vaccinated travellers on Nov. 8.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control says that although it has not recommended mixed doses for Americans, “we recognize that this is increasingly common in other countries so should be accepted for the interpretation of vaccine records."

Canada and some other countries have allowed the mixing of viral vector vaccines, including AstraZeneca or Johnson & Johnson, and mRNA vaccines, including Pfizer or Moderna, while the U.S. has not.

Nearly four million Canadians have received a mixed vaccine schedule.

- with files from CTV -