UBC Okanagan adds Canada West Track and Field

The UBC Okanagan Heat are the newest member of Canada West track and field, as announced by the conference on Thursday (Sep 16).

The conference's track and field members approved the Heat's sport application which will allow UBCO to compete at the 2021-22 Canada West championships.

The Heat have competed in Canada West cross country since 2018 and will now add track and field to its growing list of conference programs.

“For our endurance running program, this announcement completes our transition from the college system" said UBC Okanagan athletic director Tom Huisman. "The missing link from a competitive perspective was being able to compete against our rivals during the U SPORTS indoor track & field season. This decision by Canada West now allows our university runners the same opportunities as other schools with university-based competition during the winter term, which will further contribute to our pursuit of being among the nation’s best in distance running.”

Current Heat cross country coach, and two-time Olympian, Malindi Elmore will add track and field to her head coaching duties. Elmore was the top finishing Canadian at the 2020 Tokyo games with a ninth-place result in the marathon.

“We are thrilled that UBCO will be joining Canada West and U SPORTS to offer a track and field program to our athletes," said Malindi. "This will give our student-athletes a full competitive year to compete against Canadian universities in both cross country and track and field and help us attract more quality student-athletes to our campus to represent the Heat.”

UBCO will join Alberta, Calgary, Lethbridge, Manitoba, Regina, Saskatchewan, Trinity Western, and Victoria as the conference's ninth Track and Field member.

The 2021-22 Canada West Track and Field Championships, hosted by the University of Manitoba, are scheduled for February 25-26.