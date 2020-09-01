iHeartRadio

UBC Okanagan exec nicely compensated

The president of UBC Okanagan has cracked the list of the most highly paid executives in the provincial public sector.     

Santo Ono was second with total compensation of 605-thousand dollars -- up nearly six per cent from a year earlier.

Five university officials and two B-C Hydro executives are on this year's list.

Powerex C-E-O Thomas Bechard is in first spot.

Bechard had a salary of nearly 359-thousand dollars in 2019-2020, but his total compensation including benefits and any bonuses was more than 937-thousand dollars.

