UBC Okanagan vax clinics

Interior Health (IH), in partnership with the University of British Columbia Okanagan (UBCO) campus, is providing on-campus COVID-19 immunization clinics for returning students, faculty and staff.

“We know the safety of our campuses increases when people are vaccinated,” said Anne Kang, Minister of Advanced Education and Skills Training. “These on-campus clinics make it easy and convenient to get the vaccine – make the choice to protect your community and play an active role in ensuring a safe return to school this fall.”

All students, faculty and staff can walk-up, register and receive their first or second dose of the COVID‑19 vaccine. People are eligible for their second dose 28 days after receiving their first dose.

“The health of our students, faculty and staff is a priority for all of us,” says Phil Barker, vice-principal of research and innovation at UBC Okanagan. “That’s why, in partnership with UBC Okanagan, Interior Health is offering drop-in COVID-19 immunization clinics on campus this fall. UBCO encourages members of our community to protect themselves and everyone around them by getting vaccinated.”

On-campus clinics

Date Location Time

August 30 Nechako Open Mezzanine 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

1255 International Mews, Kelowna

September 8 Administration Building (ADM) Foyer 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

1138 Alumni Avenue, Kelowna

September 17 Administration Building (ADM) Foyer 11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

1138 Alumni Avenue, Kelowna

Off-campus Clinic

UBCO students can also receive express-line service at Trinity Hall in Kelowna from August 30 to September 7. Student identification is not required.

Date Location Time

August 30 – Trinity Hall 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

September 7 1905 Springfield Rd, Kelowna Thursdays 4 p.m. – 7 p.m.