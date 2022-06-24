UBCO Basketball Recruits

The UBC Okanagan Heat men's basketball team will welcome four new recruits to their roster for the 2022-23 season, featuring two Okanagan locals in Alex Christie and Leon Schenker, as well as two Ontario products, Lansana Nwosu and D'Angelo Cortese-Affoon.

Alex Christie, the 6-10 forward from Kamloops, B.C., is returning to the Okanagan after playing in Calgary for a season with Edge School. Christie, along with the rest of the Edge Senior Prep team, finished the 2021-22 regular season as the number one seed in the Canadian Junior Basketball League. UBCO Heat men's basketball head coach, Clay Pottinger, says that "Alex is a high potential big man. He has an excellent frame and continues to improve daily."

After a year away playing for the Lethbridge College Kodiaks and studying business administration, Leon Schenker, originally from Vernon, B.C., will return to the Okanagan to join up with the Heat squad. In his rookie season with the Kodiaks, the 6-4 shooting guard totalled 92 points, while shooting 42.2 percent from the floor, 15 steals, 26 assists, and 42 rebounds. Head coach Pottinger noted that "Leon is a prime local product that we are excited to add to the roster. His strength and versatility are his top assets."

Hailing from Scarborough, Ont., Lansana Nwosu, a 6-3 guard, has played in both Canadian and American post-secondary leagues including Eastern Florida State College in his freshman year, Kilgore College in Texas for his sophomore year, and then returning to Canada for his third and fourth years with the University of Guelph.

In his time playing in America, Nwosu has made it to State Finals with both Eastern Florida State College and Kilgore College, as well as going to the National Championship Finals with Eastern Florida State College. Upon his return to Canada, Nwosu and the University of Guelph squad went to back-to-back playoffs. "Lansana will add some leadership and toughness to the line up. He's known for his stifling defense and passing," says head coach Pottinger.

D'Angelo Cortese-Affoon, a 6-8 forward from Brampton, Ont., is the final piece to the 2022-23 recruits. Cortese-Affoon was previously a part of the Ridley College basketball team where he scored 65 points and pulled down 73 rebounds in the 2019-20 season. Head coach Pottinger looks forward to Cortese-Affoon joining the Heat squad, saying that "D'Angelo (aka DLo) is a superb talent. His IQ and excellent touch make him an ideal prospect in our league."