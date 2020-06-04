UBCO Heading Downtown Kelowna, Mayor Says He Can't Stop Smiling

UBC Okanagan is bringing a piece of its campus to downtown Kelowna and Mayor Basran said on AM 1150’s Early Edition it makes sense for many reasons.

“We have the Interior Health administrative building is downtown. We have the innovation centre, we have the cultural district. So, there's a number of things that research wise and cirriculum wise it just lends itself to partnering with some of those great community organizations.”

Basran said since UBCO opened it’s been envisioned they would make their way downtown.

He added that this may be the most impactful project he is part of during his time as mayor.