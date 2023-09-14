UBCO Heat men's golf captures podium finish at Battle at the Bear
Led by Justin Towill and Luke Spencer, the Heat were able to grab a podium finish in their first event of the fall season at the Battle of the Bear.
Towill, a third-year from Kelowna, B.C., was UBCO's top finisher, tied for second. A five-birdie, opening round four-under par 68 saw Towill sit just one stroke back with 18 to play, but UFV's Lucas O'Dell, who carded rounds of five-under par 67 and four-under par 68 would take the individual title by six shots.
Tsawwassen, B.C.'s Luke Spencer, with consecutive rounds of one-over par 73, would record a seventh place finish.
Helping the Heat to a bronze at the event were Andrew Rouble (Wellesley, Ont.), Hunter Kutcher (Regina, Sask), Max Regier (Saskatoon, Sask.), and Ryan Gillis (Calgary, Alta.) who all found themselves inside the tournament's Top 20.
INDIVIDUAL RESULTS - UBCO
T2. Justin Towill - 141 (-3)
7. Luke Spencer - 146 (+2)
T15. Andrew Rouble - 151 (+7)
T19. Hunter Kutcher - 153 (+9)
T19. Max Regier - 153 (+9)
T19 - Ryan Gillis - 153 (+9)
26. Kevin Lee - 155 (+11)
T27. - Nikko Sebjanic - 156 (+12)
T31. Adrian Murray - 160 (+16)
T35. Jeremy Laverdiere - 161 (+17)
TEAM RESULTS
1. UFV Cascades - 564 (-12)
2. Victoria Vikes - 592 (+16)
3. UBCO Heat 1 - 595 (+19)
4. Calgary Dinos - 600 (+24)
5. UBCO Heat 2 - 616 (+40)
6. Alberta Golden Bears - 629 (+53)
7. Manitoba Bisons - 634 (+58)