UBCO Heat softball continues dominant run with second weekend sweep

The UBC Okanagan Heat softball team has put the country on notice with an impressive start to their 2023 campaign. For the second consecutive weekend, the Heat swept their schedule, winning three times against both the Victoria Vikes and the Regina Cougars to improve their record to 11-0.



UBCO opened their weekend with a convincing 13-5 win over Victoria on Friday night before battling through three close contests on Saturday. The Heat came out on top in each game, beating Regina 4-3 followed by a 6-5 win over the Vikes. They closed out the day with a 6-3 win over the Cougars.



On Sunday, UBCO ensured their unbeaten record remained intact thanks to a 5-0 win over the Vikes and a 7-4 win over the Cougars.



Rookie outfielder Gabriella Gallé of Anmore, B.C., had a standout performance in her second weekend with the Heat. She hit .375 over four appearances, including two triples, driving in a team-best seven runs and now leads UBCO with 9 RBI on the year.



Veteran outfielder Taylor Roeseler of Port Coqitlam, B.C., also starred for the Heat as she had 7 hits in five games, including two triples, while driving in six runs.



Third baseman Cheyenne Simicak of Surrey, B.C., had a hit in every game, hitting .500 for the weekend, along with three RBI's.



On the mound, fourth year pitcher Mikhaela Muir of Okotoks, Alta., pitched in five of seven games, pitching 18 total innings while allowing just four earned runs, earning two wins while striking out 21 batters.



The Heat will be back in action this weekend as they head back to Alberta, this time to Lethbridge, where they will play five games across two days on Saturday, September 16 and Sunday, September 17.