UBCO Heat women's basketball upset third ranked Fraser Valley

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's basketball team got exceptional performances from the backcourt duo of Sofia Ainsa Lluch and Alessia Brutto in a 66-54 upset win over the No. 3 ranked team in the country, the UFV Cascades, Friday night at The Furnace.



Brutto, from Bassano Del Grappa, Italy, shot a perfect 7-of-7 from the floor for 15 points, while Ainsa Lluch, of Mahon, Spain dropped 14 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists, and a program-record tying seven steals.

The Heat led from start to finish in their impressive victory as they extended their win streak to five games. UFV, the top team in Canada West, were held to under 60 points for the first time this season in suffering their first loss of the year after winning their first six games.



Kelowna, B.C.'s Jaeli Ibbetson chipped in a double-double in UBCO's win, with 14 points and 11 rebounds.



TOP PERFORMERS

Alessia Brutto - UBCO

The Italian guard shot the lights out in Friday's win, going an immaculate 7-of-7 from the field. The fourth-year management major also chipped in three rebounds, three assists and four steals.

Maddy Gobeil - UFV

The guard from Kamloops, B.C. recorded a season-high 25 points in the loss. Playing all 40 minutes for the visiting Cascades, Gobeil shot 9-of-19 from the field while adding seven rebounds.



WHERE THEY SIT

UBCO's win, their fifth in a row, ties a program record for their longest win streak in Canada West action and improves their record to 5-2, tied for fourth in the conference. UFV's first loss of the season ends their six-game stretch and sees them move to 6-1 on the year, sitting atop the Canada West table.



UP NEXT

The Heat and the Cascades wrap up their weekend doubleheader tomorrow afternoon at 3 p.m. at The Furnace. Tickets are available at the door on game day.