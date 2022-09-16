UBCO Heat Women's golf team leading the pack in first tournament of season

Emily Cornwall and Khushi Hooda kicked off the women's golf season in style, recording first and second-place finishes at the SFU True North Classic held at Richmond Country Club that wrapped up on Tuesday.

With the Heat duo holding down the top two spots on the individual leaderboard, it helped their squad take first place in the team event, by a decisive 16 shots.



TEAM

UBCO (+27) Simon Fraser (+43) Western Washington (+57) Fraser Valley (+61)

The 36-hole event, which kicked off on Monday, was led wire-to-wire by Cornwall, of Calgary, Alta., whose tournament-low 69 (three-under par) on Monday gave her a four-shot lead after 18 holes. A second-round 77 (five-over par) saw her take the tournament by one shot over Hooda of New Delhi, India.

Hooda, repping Heat colours for the first time, impressed in her debut as rounds of 74 (two-over par) and 73 (one-over par) were good enough for a runner-up finish.



INDIVIDUAL

1. Emily Cornwall 146 (+2)

2. Khushi Hooda 147 (+3)

T10. Kayleigh Trowman 155 (+11)

15. Bess Chan 157 (+13)

T17. Lauren Nedo 159 (+15)

NEXT UP

The team gets right back into action next week, heading to the Cascades Invitational held at Chilliwack Golf Club, September 19-20th.