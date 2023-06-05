UBCO Heat women's golf win bronze: Men place 7th at Canadian University College Championship

For the second consecutive year, the UBC Okanagan Heat women's golf team won the bronze medal at the Canadian University/College Championship, presented by BDO, as the 12-team tournament wrapped up on Friday at FireRock Golf Club.



After winning the bronze medal in 2022 in just their second appearance at the national championship, the Heat repeated the feat as they fired a final round score of 20-over par 239 to finish at 61-over par 937 over the four-round event.



"The course was a great test of golf and for them to grind out a third place I couldn't be happier for the team," said head coach Clay Stothers following the championship. "Our goal every year is to get closer to the top and to improve from last season by 38 shots just shows the dedication the team is putting forth."



The Heat were led throughout the championship by the duo of Emily Cornwall of Calgary, and Khushi Hooda of New Delhi, India. Cornwall, making her second appearance at the national championship, finished in a tie for sixth on the individual leaderboard as she finished at 14-over par 306 over four rounds.



That result was five places higher than her showing in 2022 when she tied for 11th in Bromont, Que.



"I am very proud of my individual score as I have improved quite a bit from this year to last," said Cornwall on her showing during the tournament. It was incredibly tough out there with the course conditions and how hot it was so I'm very proud of the girls and myself for grinding through all of that."



Joining Cornwall inside the Top 10 was Hooda, who was competing in her first Canadian national championship. The 2022 Canada West bronze medalist finished at 21-over par 313 over four rounds to finish solo 10th.



"Having a first- and second-year player finish inside the top ten just shows how strong we are becoming," added Stothers. "As a whole we had a dream season, two wins, two seconds, three thirds, and our worst showing was fourth. I couldn't wish for a better season."



Heat veteran Kayleigh Trowman of Port Stanley, Ont., competing in her second national championship, was third among the UBCO finishers as she tied for 19th after finishing at 32-over par 324.



Bess Chan of Hong Kong, rounded out the Heat golfers as was 23rd after shooting 38-over par 330.



For the sixth straight year, the UBC Thunderbirds took home the gold medal as they shot six-under par 870 while the Victoria Vikes held off a late Heat charge to win the silver medal, finishing at 57-over par 933.



Women's Team Standings - Final

1. UBC Thunderbirds - 870 (-6)

2. Victoria Vikes - 933 (+57)

3. UBCO Heat - 937 (+61)

4. Humber Hawks - 951 (+75)

5. UFV Cascades - 953 (+77)

6. Laval Rouge et Or - 963 (+87)



UBCO Individual Leaderboard - Final

T6. Emily Cornwall - 306 (+14)

10. Khushi Hooda - 313 (+21)

T19. Kayleigh Trowman - 324 (+32)

23. Bess Chan - 330 (+38)



Past UBCO Canadian University/College Championship Results

2022-23 - Bronze Medal (3rd Place)

2021-22 - Bronze Medal (3rd Place)

2018-19 - Missed Cut

UBC Okanagan Heat men's golfer Andrew Rouble capped off an impressive week at his first Canadian University/College Championship, presented by BDO, as he finished tied for fourth on the individual leaderboard to lead his team to a seventh-place finish at FireRock Golf Club.



Rouble, a rookie from nearby Wellesley, Ont., fired a final round of two-over par 74 to finish in a three-way tie at three-under par 285 with Victoria's Zachary Ryujin and Laval's David Tweddell. That result was good enough to help him become the first Heat golfer to be recognized as an All-Canadian at the national championship, an honour reserved for the top five players, including ties, on the individual leaderboard.



"Wrapping up my week individually there's not too much to be upset about," said Rouble after his final round. "Obviously I would have liked to have my final round to be under par, and maybe finished top three, but I'm super pleased with how I battled all week. Coming top five at my first Canadian university championship really excites me as I still have four years to grow and grab the title before I graduate."



Kelowna native Justin Towill , the reigning Canada West individual champion, finished his tournament strong as he posted a second straight round of two-under par 70 to finish solo 12th at one-over par 289.



His finish meant the Heat were one of four teams to have multiple golfers finish inside the Top 12.



The remaining Heat golfers, Luke Spencer of Tsawwassen, B.C., Hunter Kutcher of Regina, and Nikko Sebjanic of Calgary, all in their first year with the program, finished tied for 42nd, 44th and 51st respectively.



As a team, the Heat shot 35-over par 1187 at their first-ever national championship as they finished 17 strokes behind sixth-place Wilfrid Laurier and seven strokes ahead of eighth-place Humber.



"I couldn't be prouder of my men's team," said head coach Clay Stothers following the tournament. "From not qualifying last season, to finishing seventh nationally with four rookies, just shows how bright the future of our men's program will be. On top of that, having Andrew finish inside the top five at this event should bring him major confidence moving forward."



The Victoria Vikes claimed their first-ever national championship as they won with a final score of 14-uver par 1138.



Men Team Standings - Final

1. Victoria Vikes - 1138 (-14)

2. Laval Rouge et Or - 1151 (-1)

3. UFV Cascades - 1164 (+12)

T4. UBC Thunderbirds - 1166 (+14)

T4. McMaster Marauders - 1166 (+14)

6. Wilfrid Laurier Golden Hawks - 1170 (+18)

7. UBCO Heat - 1187 (+35)

8. Humber Hawks - 1194 (+42)

9. Guelph Gryphons - 1195 (+43)

10. Manitoba Bisons - 1213 (+61)



UBCO Individual Leaderboard - Final

T4. Andrew Rouble - 285 (-3) - All-Canadian

12. Justin Towill - 289 (+1)

T42. Luke Spencer - 310 (+22)

44. Hunter Kutcher - 311 (+23)

51. Nikko Sebjanic - 334 (+46)



Past UBCO Canadian University/College Championship Results

2022-23 - 7th Place