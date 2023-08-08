UBCO Heat women’s soccer alum Molly Race signs professional contract in Denmark

Former UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer goalkeeper Molly Race has turned pro as she recently signed a contract with FC Nordsjælland of the Danish Women's League.



Race, a native of Vernon, B.C., heads to Denmark after a three-year career with the Heat that saw her start all 26 games she dressed.



"I am really looking forward to playing for FC Nordsjælland," commented Race on joining the Danish club. "It is a fantastic club that really prioritizes women's football and has a fantastic culture behind it that was evident when I was on trial in the spring. So I'm really happy to have had the opportunity to come here."



"It is difficult to find goalkeepers who fit FCN's style of play as perfectly as Molly does," stated FC Nordsjælland sporting director Jessica Davis. "She is very good with her feet and is very comfortable on the ball. She is very good at communicating with her teammates and comes with a lot of self-confidence, but is also eager to learn and develop. There is no doubt that she will be a great addition to our goalkeeping team."





Race, a graduate of W.L. Seaton Secondary, finishes her time with the Heat as the holder of numerous program records for goalkeepers since UBCO joined Canada West, including games started, goals against average, saves and wins.



Playing all 2340 minutes of the 2021 and 2022 seasons, Race finished her career with a 6-14-6 record including a 1.62 goals against average while making 122 saves.



Race and her new club will get their season underway on August 26 when they face Fortuna Hjørring.