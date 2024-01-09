UBCO Heat Women’s soccer’s Young signs pro contract in Ireland

UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer forward Stefanie Young has signed her first professional contract as she's set to join Treaty United of the League of Ireland Women's Premier Division for the 2024 season.



Young, a native of Kelowna, B.C., heads to Ireland after a three-year career with the Heat that saw the talented forward set numerous team records despite playing in just 25 regular season games for UBCO.



"I'm really looking forward to the start this new chapter overseas in Ireland," commented Young on her signing. "For as long as I remember I have always wanted to become a professional soccer player and now I am one step closer. It has been quite the journey to get where I am, filled with many ups and downs, but I wouldn't change a single thing about it."



"One thing that really solidified my decision in going to Treaty was talking with the CEO Ciara McCormack and her initiative to make their club a stepping stone for Canadian soccer players looking to go pro over in Europe," added Young on her decision to play in Ireland. "I'm excited to get the opportunity to showcase my abilities in a foreign country and focus on the sport I love so much."



The graduate of Okanagan Mission Secondary, who transferred to the Heat from the Manitoba Bisons ahead of the 2021 season, leaves UBCO as the school's all-time goal scoring leader, finishing her career with 19 goals.



After scoring five times in her first year with the Heat, Young was one of the top strikers in all of U SPORTS this past year, finishing tied for fourth in the country in goals with 14, setting a new single-season record for the Heat. She also set a new single-game goals record as she recorded three hat-tricks during her record-setting 2023 campaign. Her performance helped the Heat reach the Canada West Quarter-finals for the first time in program history.



As a result of her success, Young was named a Canada West First Team All-Star, becoming the seventh UBCO athlete to be named a conference all-star on multiple occasions. She was also recently named the KelownaNow 2023 Athlete of the Year.



"I have to thank all my coaches that have helped me along the way, but without the help of [UBCO Heat head coach] Craig [Smith], I would not have had this opportunity, so for that I am very grateful," concluded Young. "Looking back on my season, I can say that it wasn't just me and my abilities that got me this far, but it was the support and dedication of my teammates. They motivated and pushed me to be at my best, so thank you!"



Young becomes the second member of the Heat to sign a professional contract in the past 6 months, joining former teammates Molly Race who signed with FC Nordsjælland of the Danish Women's League in August.



Last season, Treaty United, competing in the inaugural fully-professional season of the League of Ireland, finished 10th in the table with one win, five draws and 14 defeats in 20 league matches.

