UBCO Heat women's soccer schedule revealed

The UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team will kick off their 2023 campaign on home turf against the Victoria Vikes as announced by Canada West on Monday as the conference released the 2023 schedule.



The Heat, coming off a 4-7-3 record a year ago, will square off against the Vikes for their home opener on Friday, August 25 at 5:30 p.m. at Nonis Sports Field. It will mark the second consecutive year UBCO has opened at home after the blue and gold knocked off the UNBC Timberwolves 1-0 in their home opener a year ago.



Other highlights of the 2023 schedule include:

a five-game homestand to kick-off the season, including a visit from the rival UBC Thunderbirds on Friday, September 8

a pair of games against the Thompson Rivers WolfPack to open Presidents' Cup compeition for the 2023-24 season. The Heat were 1-1 against TRU a year ago in helping UBCO retain the Cup

two games on UBCO Homecoming weekend as the Heat host the Calgary Dinos on Friday, September 22 and the Lethbridge Pronghorns on Saturday, September 23

Visit the Heat's Schedule page to view the team's entire 2023 schedule and visit CanadaWest.org to view the entire conference schedule for the upcoming season.