UBCO Heat women's soccer team grabs point against Regina

Amanda White's goal in stoppage time helped the UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team earn a point in their match against the Regina Cougars, drawing 2-2 on Saturday afternoon at Nonis Sports Field.

In the dying moments of the match, Vernon's Molly Race and Yvonne Manwaring of Kamloops, B.C. teamed up off a restart in play to find White (Ottawa) as she tied the game up at two in added time. Her 92nd minute score positioned her squad to collect their fourth point in four games in 2022.

Nicole Klassen (Saskatoon) opened the scoring for the Cougars in the 18th minute, while Peyton Enns (Winnipeg) also found the back of the net for Regina.

A lovely strike from Abigail Taneda of West Kelowna, B.C., tied the match at one in the 22nd minute. It was her first goal in a Heat uniform and her team-high third point of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS

Amanda White - UBCO

The second-year forward left her mark once again on this young season with her team-leading second goal of the year. Both goals on the season have directly resulted in all four of the Heat's points thus far.

Nicole Klassen - Regina

The second-year striker recorded her first two points of the season in the match. Along with her first-half marker, she added an assist on the Enns goal.

WHERE THEY SIT

The draw puts the Heat at 1-2-1 after the first two weekends of the season while Regina remains winless at 0-2-2. With each team earning a point, UBCO continues to sit tied for fifth in the Pacific Division as the Cougars find themselves sixth in the Prairies division.

UP NEXT

The Heat now will hit the road for a pair of out-of-division matchups, facing the Lethbridge Pronghorns and Mount Royal Cougars on September 17th and 18th respectively.