UBCO Heat women's soccer team win on seniors day

Second-year forward Rhema Batchondo scored her first two career goals on Saturday afternoon to lead the UBC Okanagan Heat women's soccer team to a 2-1 victory over the Thompson Rivers WolfPack on Graduating Seniors day at Nonis Field.



The Heat got the scoring started early on as Batchondo (Surrey, B.C.) scored in the 12th minute off a great feed from Abigail Taneda of West Kelowna, B.C. The assist for Taneda was her third of the season and set a new team record for most assists in a season by a Heat player.

Batchondo kept her fantastic night going in the 89th minute of the match. She was awarded a penalty kick and buried it to put the Heat up 2-0 in the match.

The WolfPack tried to mount a late comeback with a goal from Alexis Virgo (Ottawa) in the 90th minute. Their comeback fell short as the Heat were able to hang on and take the back end of the home and home series.



TOP PERFORMERS

Rhema Batchondo – UBCO

The second-year forward had a fantastic night as she scored two goals which tied a UBCO record for most goals in a game. She also showed off plenty of skill to give her teammates plenty of opportunities.



Alexis Virgo – TRU

The first-year defender had a wonderful match as she recorded the only goal for the WolfPack. She was also able to record four shots and two shots on goal.



GRADUATING SENIORS

Prior to kickoff, the Heat celebrated their four graduating seniors who were playing in possibly their final home game at Nonis Field. Yvonne Manwaring (Kamloops, B.C.), Lauryn Padmoroff (North Vancouver, B.C.), Jessica Ambrosio (Burnaby, B.C.), and Emma Terrillion (North Vancouver, B.C.) were all recognized with a framed photo and flowers from the coaching staff.



WHERE THEY SIT

The win was critical for the Heat as it improved their record to 3-6-3 and moved them to within three points of the final playoff spot in the Canada West Pacific division. Meanwhile, TRU dropped back to 5-5-2 but maintain their hold on fourth place in the division.



UBCO also tied up the 2022-23 Presidents' Cup battle between the Heat and the WolfPack at a win apiece.



UP NEXT

The Heat will go on the road next weekend as they travel to Calgary to take on the Dinos. The game is slated to start at 2 p.m. (PT) and can be seen live on CanadaWest.tv.