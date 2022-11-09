UBCO Heat Women's Volleyball Now Nationally Ranked

Thanks to their weekend sweep of the Manitoba Bisons, the UBC Okanagan Heat women’s volleyball team has entered the U SPORTS Top 10 rankings that were announced on Tuesday as they find themselves ranked seventh in the country.

The ranking marks the first time that the Heat have been in the U SPORTS Top 10 since March 2018, when they were ranked 5th ahead of the U SPORTS National Championship that season.

The Heat have earned their way into the Top 10 thanks to an impressive season thus far that sees them carry a 4-2 record in conference play and an 11-2 record overall when preseason play is included. UBCO has posted weekend sweeps of both the Bisons and Regina Cougars with their only two setbacks coming against the No. 3-ranked Mount Royal Cougars.

In the preseason, the Heat were a perfect 7-0 and won the Gee-Gees Preseason Classic, which included wins over the Toronto Varsity Blues and Saint Mary’s Huskies, who were both ranked in the Top 10 last week.

Leading the way for UBCO so far this season has been third-year opposite Sydney Grills of Vancouver, B.C. Fresh off her summer experience with the Canadian national team, Grills is ranked fourth in Canada West, and ninth in the country, in kills per set at 3.7 while her 4.4 points per set is 10th best in the nation.

By joining the U SPORTS Top 10 this week, women’s volleyball helps make UBC Okanagan history once again as they join women’s cross country as teams currently ranked nationally in Canada. With women’s cross country sitting sixth in their rankings heading into this weekend’s U SPORTS National Championship, it marks the first time in school history two Heat teams have been nationally ranked at the same time.