UBCO Heat women's volleyball squad kicks of 2023 with sweep of weekend doubleheader

A strong afternoon at the service line proved to be the difference for the UBC Okanagan Heat women's volleyball team as they swept their weekend doubleheader with the Brandon Bobcats with a 3-0 win on Saturday at The Furnace.



One day after dispatching of the Bobcats in straight sets, the Heat came out firing early and often in this one. Led by Helen Luvizetti Lacava of Mandaguari, Brazil, UBCO made life difficult for their opponents with strong and accurate serves. They would finish the afternoon with 12 aces, including six alone from Lacava, who at one point went on a 10-point serving streak in the second set.



UBCO would also hit .263 on the contest with Amaya Perry of Chin, Alta., leading the way for the second-straight contest, posting a team-high six kills.



TOP PERFORMERS

Helen Lacava Luvizetti - UBCO

The outside hitter, playing in front of her mom who was visiting from Brazil, had one of her best performance of the season. She finished the contest with three kills and seven digs to go along with her six aces. Her six aces ties a UBCO for most in a three-set match, equalling the mark set by Emily Oxland in 2012, and is the most in a three-set match this season in Canada West.

Kelly Anderson - Brandon

The outside hitter from Outlook, Sask., lead her team's attack with seven kills, one block, and 11 digs for a total of 7.5 points.



WHERE THEY SIT

The Heat now improve their record to 8-6 on the season as they continue to sit seventh in the Canada West conference after their weekend sweep over the Bobcats. However, results from elsewhere this weekend mean UBCO are just one game back of third place in the conference. As for the Bobcats, they winless on the season at 0-14.



UP NEXT

The Heat are headed to Vancouver for next week's crucial doubleheader against their sister school, the No. 3-ranked UBC Thunderbirds. The two squads will kick off the weekend on Friday evening with the match set for 6 p.m