UBCO Heat women's volleyball team record first win in Regina

The UBC Okanagan Heat's women's volleyball team took home their first win of the season against the Regina Cougars in impressive fashion on Friday evening (October 21) as they won in straight sets 25-12, 25-23 and 25-20.



In the win, the Heat broke a program record for most aces in a three-set match with 16, while their .519 hitting percentage is the second-best in a single game in team history.



Using their serves as a weapon, the Heat fired nine aces in the first set, including three from second-year middle Natalie Funk of Strathmore, Alta., as they easily jumped ahead in the match.



The Cougars opened the second set on a strong run, but well-timed subs by head coach Steve Manuel, in the form of Helen Luvizetti Lacava of Mandaguari, Brazil, and Coldstream, B.C.'s Olivia Tymkiw weathered the storm as the visitors rallied to claim the second set and go up 2-0.

Madelyn Hettinga, a local of Kelowna, B.C and reigning Canada West Rookie of the Year, capped off the straight sets win with back-to-back aces in the third.

Sydney Grills, from Vancouver, led UBCO in kills with 12 hitting an impressive .733.



TOP PERFORMERS

Madelyn Hettinga - UBCO Heat

The second-year middle used her arm to her advantage putting down five kills and four aces, contributing a total of nine points for the Heat, while hitting an effective .667.



Nya Chiek - Regina Cougars

The third-year right-side from Calgary, was a dominant attacker for the Cougars, finishing the match with six kills. She also picked up two blocks and two digs to give herself a total of 11 points on the evening.



WHERE THEY SIT

The Heat now sit at 1-0 on the young season and have yet to lose this season, sitting at 8-0 including the preseason. In the other corner, the Regina Cougars find themselves in an early hole at 0-1 for the year.



UP NEXT

UBCO returns to the court tomorrow, Saturday, October 22nd, to wrap up their weekend doubleheader with the Cougars. The match is set to start at 3 p.m. PT