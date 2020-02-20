UBCO's THC Breathalyzer Technology Almost Ready for Use

University of BC Okanagan is close to completing development of a cannabis breathalyzer, according to PhD student Hamed Mirzaei assisting in the research.

"We've been working on this technology for the last couple years and it's recently patented," Mirzaei said. "In a month or so we'll be able to do a road test, we are getting close to it. We are hoping that in the next year we'll be able to get close to commercializing it."

Mirzaei said the most challenging aspect has been creating the technology to detect only THC on the breath.

The breathalyzer is to be similar in size and shape to a roadside alcohol breathalyzer.

Mirzaei says following the legalization of marijuana in Canada, this research became all more vital to public safety.