UBCO Security Guard Dies

The assault on the security guard at the University of British Columbia in the Okanagan (UBCO), is now being investigated as a homicide.

On February 26, 2022 the Kelowna RCMP issued a media release reporting that a security guard had been assaulted while working on the campus. The victim, a 24-year-old woman, has succumbed to her injuries sustained as a result of this incident.

Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, friends, and co-workers at this time.

Shortly after the incident occurred, the suspect was identified and he was apprehended under the Mental Health Act. He remains in hospital and is possibly facing murder charges.

The Kelowna RCMP continues to work closely with our partners at UBCO regarding this incident as the investigation continues.