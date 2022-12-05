UBCO women's basketball heat up in victory over number one ranked team in country

Riding Jaeli Ibbetson's historic night, the UBC Okanagan Heat women's basketball team knocked off their second top-three team in the country in the past two weekends, with an 89-84 upset victory over the No. 1-ranked Regina Cougars.

In Saturday's match at the Furnace, Ibbetson, a product of Kelowna B.C., tied a program record with 32 points, shooting 17-of-22 from the foul line. Her 17 free throws made and 22 attempts set program records and both stats stand as the most in the Canada West conference this season.

With the Heat up 18 going into the fourth, Cougars' star wing, Jade Belmore (Regina, Sask.) laid in 13 of her team-high 24 points, including a four-point play that brought Regina within two in the final minute of play. Despite Regina's 35-point fourth quarter, the deficit proved too much as the Heat handed the Cougars their first loss of the season.

Heat Head Coach, Bobby Mitchell was impressed with his team's ability to hold off the surging Cougars in the fourth saying, "We knew they were going to make a push, we talked about taking care of the ball, making the plays that we can… we stuck with it, played our game, and made our free throws."



In the win, UBCO got a strong outing from Alessia Brutto (Bassano Del Grappa, Italy) who poured in 13 points while Kelsey Falk (Vernon, B.C.), Rachel Hare (Kelowna, B.C.) and Aiko Williams (North Vancouver, B.C.) had 11 points each.

For the second time in the last eight days, UBCO has handed an undefeated opponent their first loss. The win brings the Heat to 6-4 on the year, good for ninth in the conference and comfortably in a playoff spot heading into the New Year. The Cougars' first loss of the year sees their record move to 7-1, in a tie for the top spot in Canada West, but sees their nine-game regular season win streak snapped.



UP NEXT

Saturday's match was UBCO's last of 2022 with the team seeing action next on January 6th and 7th against the Alberta Pandas in Edmonton.