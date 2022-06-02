UBCO women's golf team off to good start in Quebec

It was a great start to the 2022 Golf Canada Canadian University/College Championship, presented by BDO, for the UBC Okanagan Heat women's golf team on Wednesday as they sit alone in second place after the opening round at the Domaine Château Bromont Golf Club.

Making just their second-ever appearance at the national championship for the top Canadian University and College teams, the Heat got off to a hot start, shooting a score of 23-over par 239. They trail the leaders, the UBC Thunderbirds, by 26 shots (three-under par 216) and sit six shots ahead of the third-place Western Mustangs (29-over par 245).

Leading the way for the Heat were a pair of rookies in Hanna Chan of Hong Kong, and Kendra Munk of Vernon, B.C.

Chan, who was a last-minute replacement for Rebecca Reitsma of Kelowna, B.C., who had to withdraw due to illness, had an outstanding opening round, firing one birdie, six bogeys and one double bogey en route to a round of seven-over par 79.

She was matched by Jones-Munk at seven-over par, who recorded seven bogeys on her card in the opening round.

Both golfers sit tied for sixth in the individual standings, 11 strokes behind the individual leader, Élizabeth Labbé from the UBC Thunderbirds.

The Heat's other scoring golfer during the opening round was Kayleigh Trowman of Tamworth, England, who also cracked the Top 10 in the individual standings. Trowman sits tied for eighth as she fired one birde, six bogeys and two double-bogeys to sit at nine-over par 81.

Emily Cornwall of Calgary, despite not counting in the Heat's Round 1 score, was also solid and sits tied for 18th after a round of 11-over par 83.