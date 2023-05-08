Uber introduces car rental program through app: Includes Kelowna and Victoria

Uber is introducing Uber Rent this week across Canada. This new product allows Canadians to rent a car from companies like Avis, Hertz or Budget with a tap of a button directly in the Uber app. Rentals in the Uber app will be available in Victoria and Kelowna even though the Passenger Transportation Board has not yet approved Uber’s application for ridesharing.

This is a seamless way to rent a car when you need a vehicle to head out of town, run an errand, or take a weekend getaway. Booking is fast and easy using your Uber account and payment methods.

More transportation options like this in the Uber app provide more options to help Canadians get anywhere and provide an alternative to personal car ownership, helping reduce overall congestion and greenhouse gas emissions.

Here’s how it works: