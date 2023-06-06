Uber now operational in Kelowna, other BC markets

Today, Uber officially expanded its ridesharing platform in British Columbia to Kelowna, Victoria nd Chilliwack, offering residents and visitors a safe, affordable, and reliable transportation option at the touch of a button.

In over 140 municipalities in Canada and over 10,000 cities globally, Uber users rely on the app to access transportation options whenever they need them. Whether it’s a ride across town to run errands, to get to work or school on time, or a late-night ride home after an evening out, Uber helps riders get where they want to go.

“Just in time for a busy summer season, we are excited to bring rideshare to more British Columbians. Residents and visitors alike now have a safe, affordable, and reliable option to help get them where they need to go, when they need to,” said Michael van Hemmen, General Manager of Uber Canada. “And for those with a safe driving record, a flexible opportunity to earn money on their own time. We’d like to thank the city governments in both cities and the province for their support in bringing ridesharing to Victoria and Kelowna.”

“Uber’s ride-hailing service aligns with our Transportation Master Plan vision to reduce private car dependency, the need for parking and increase accessible and safe transportation options,” said Kelowna Mayor Tom Dyas. “Ride-hailing is one way the City supports emerging technologies, increasing mobility options and reducing our reliance on private single occupancy vehicles.”

To meet the expected demand for rides, interested drivers can visit driver.uber.com to learn more about driving with Uber.

For service area information and maps, click the following link: Kelowna