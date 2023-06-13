Udpate: Justice Park open

Update: (June 13, 9:45 am)

The suspicious device found yesterday in Justice Park has been safely removed from the scene by an EDU officer and the area is once again open to the public. We want to thank everyone for their patience and co-operation as we worked to safely resolve the situation.

_____________________________________________________________________

Original story: (June 12)

On 2023-06-12 at 15:15 hours, police located a suspicious device in Justice Park, situated in the northwest corner of 27th Street and 30th Avenue in Vernon. As a pre-caution, police contacted the RCMP Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU) and decided the best course of action is for EDU to safely deal with the device. While EDU is en-route, Justice Park is cordoned off with police tape as police remain on scene to ensure the safety of the public. It is requested the public avoid the area while police deal with the situation.

Thank-you for your cooperation.