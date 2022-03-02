Ukrainian Flag raised at Vernon City Hall

The City of Vernon joins the Government of Canada, the Province of British Columbia and many other municipal governments as we show support for the people of Ukraine, whose homeland is being invaded by Russian military forces.

These are unimaginable, unnecessary, and heartbreaking circumstances.

To our Ukrainian-Canadian neighbours and friends, and all Ukrainians around the world, we cannot fully imagine the concern or grief you may be feeling as news of this invasion continues to progress.

We stand alongside you, offering our thoughts and prayers for this tragic violence to end; for the health and protection of those who are defending their home; and for the comfort and care of everyone who is being impacted by these events.

Today, on behalf of City Council and in the presence of members of the Ukrainian Community of Vernon, we helped raise the national flag of Ukraine at Vernon City Hall. The flag will continue to fly at City Hall for a period of three weeks as a symbol of our ongoing support.

May those of Ukrainian heritage know that you are not alone.

Victor Cumming

Mayor, City of Vernon