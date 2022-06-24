Ultimate Frisbee for Kids in Kelowna

Back by popular demand, the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society is excited to offer a three week youth program for 8-13 year-olds!

Ultimate is a great sport for kids to learn because it's fun, engaging and inexpensive. Often referred to as Ultimate Frisbee, it is a fast-paced and highly athletic sport commonly played with mixed gendered teams. The objective is for a team to move a disc down a field, using skill, teamwork and strategy in order to score points by completing passes into the endzone.

Ultimate relies upon the concept of ‘Spirit of the Game’ that places the responsibility for fair play on the player. Competitive play is encouraged, but never at the expense of mutual respect among players, following the agreed upon rules, or the basic joy of play.

Our U14 program is created and delivered in a way that teaches kids the foundational skills for Ultimate with the main goal of having fun and making friends! Each week will include 1.5 hours of basic drills, activities and games that are fun and functional. Our coaches are experienced in teaching kids ultimate and the principles of teamwork and fair play. And it’s free!

More information about Ultimate and the Kelowna Ultimate Players Society can be found on our website.