"Unacceptable" protests shifted some of the focus away from B.C. veterans and their families

The Royal Canadian Legion has responded to the "unacceptable" protests that shifted some of the focus away from B.C. veterans and their families on Remembrance Day.

Anti-vaccination activists organized public events to spread their views on vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 safety measures at cenotaphs in both Kelowna and Kamloops on Thursday, upsetting some who had come out to observe the sombre national holiday.

The B.C./Yukon Command of the Royal Canadian Legion issued a statement Friday noting that the protests took place as many official services were kept small or held virtually as a result of the pandemic.

"It is unfortunate that some took this as an opportunity to distract others from grief, remembrance, and their intention to honour our veterans," the statement said.

In Kelowna, protesters set up a microphone to address people gathered at the cenotaph to pay their respects, with one speaker telling the crowd, "If they have asked you for your papers, they have already forgotten."

Sean Smith, a veteran who was at the cenotaph with his father, told CTV News the outrageous display caused him to lose his temper.

"I've been going to Remembrance Day ceremonies for 45 years and I've never gotten to a point where I had to get angry about anything, but I lost my cool," he said.

In Kamloops, a public event was organized at the Riverside Park Cenotaph – where the official ceremony normally takes place – that involved remarks against vaccine mandates and a few expletives, according to witnesses who felt duped into attending.

"It's just so perverse," said Jay Michi, a lawyer who took his two young daughters to the park expecting a regular ceremony.

The graffiti that defaced a wall of honour in Cranbrook on Thursday was also unacceptable, the Royal Canadian Legion said. The message read: "The real heroes are the vaccinated."

"We are saddened that anyone would feel it necessary to distract from the sacrifice of our veterans and their families with political agendas – especially on Remembrance Day," said Val MacGregor, president of the B.C./Yukon Command, in a statement.

An image also circulated on social media Thursday showing one man holding a sign criticizing vaccine passport requirements at the official Remembrance Day ceremony in North Vancouver.

North Vancouver RCMP told CTV News the man, who is known to carry signs like that in the city, attended alone and did not disrupt the service.

