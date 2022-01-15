iHeartRadio

Underwater volcano erupts in Pacific Ocean

A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the B.C. coast after an underwarer volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore of the South Pacific islands and flooding the country's capital.

The advisory was issued for the north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.

According to the advisory, waves were expected to hit Langara Island, a Haida Gwaii island, at 8:30 a.m. local time, followed by Tofino at approximately 8:50 a.m.

