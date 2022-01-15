Underwater volcano erupts in Pacific Ocean
A tsunami advisory has been issued for parts of the B.C. coast after an underwarer volcano near Tonga erupted on Saturday, sending large waves crashing across the shore of the South Pacific islands and flooding the country's capital.
The advisory was issued for the north coast and Haida Gwaii, the central coast and northeast Vancouver Island, the outer west coast of Vancouver Island, and the Juan de Fuca Strait coast.
According to the advisory, waves were expected to hit Langara Island, a Haida Gwaii island, at 8:30 a.m. local time, followed by Tofino at approximately 8:50 a.m.
-
BC Winter games cancelledVernon hopes to host games in 2023.
-
Suspicious Coldstream house fireHome destroyed in blaze.
-
Serious crashHighway 97 closed in both directions.
-
Stealing mailIt's a problem, specifically, in the North Okanagan.
-
Drive-thru drug bust45 year-old man arrested for selling drugs out of hotel along Highway 33.
-
BC hits peak of COVID cases due to OmicronPeak of cases, according to Doctor Henry, was this past weekend.
-
Over 94 percent of City of Vernon employees vaccinatedDeadline to be fully vaccinated is today.
-
Death considered a homicideVernon death suspicious.
-
Vehicle of interest in downtown stabbingPublic asked to come forward if they have dash cam footage.