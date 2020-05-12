On Wednesday, May 13, 2020, the United Way Southern Interior BC team along with the Ramada Hotel will host a unique Day of Caring® for local charities that provide front-line non-medical essential services to the community. Packages of personal protective equipment will be provided to charities that include protective masks, hand sanitizer and, if needed, feminine hygiene products.

All products were donated to United Way through various channels. Feminine hygiene products were recently donated by the North Okanagan Labour Council as part of United Way’s Period Promise campaign. The charities will pick up the items at the Ramada Hotel and Conference Centre.

Since the COVID-19 crisis hit, we’ve had contact with our local charities to assess emerging needs. Many program directors and charity leaders indicated a need for these scarce items and we know the need will continue beyond the crisis as the shutdown is gradually lifted and we all evolve to the “new normal”.