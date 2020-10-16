iHeartRadio

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
Unique way to get a flu shot

download

A unique way to get a flu shot.

Kelowna based C-G-B Medical has been holding a drive-thru immunization clinic for its clients.

"It's great. Patients love it. I would consider doing it in the future, pandemic aside. It is super efficient."

Doctor Julie Evans says so far three drive-thru clinics have seen close to 200 people immunized.

"I feel like it is on top of people's minds this year that they are worried about COVID but I better get my flu shot. There is no benefit for COVID in getting a  flu shot but people are maybe more aware this year," Evans added.   

The next one is scheduled for Wednesday.

