United Way Responds to State of Emergency with Urgent Call to Support the United for B.C. Wildfire R

As a consequence of the historic heatwave that hit Western Canada, leading to devastating forest fires across the province, the Government of British Columbia declared a state of emergency. Hundreds are evacuating their homes and thousands more are on evacuation alert. With continued high temperatures expected this summer, immediate aid and support are required for a long-term response plan that helps affected British Columbians recover and rebuild their lives.

United Way British Columbia – working with communities in B.C.’s Interior, Lower Mainland, Central & Northern Vancouver Island, re-launched The United for B.C. Wildfire Recovery Fund – bringing together the power of many to help those affected by B.C. Wildfires. A variety of programs and essential services that strengthen vital connections will be critical as B.C. residents recover physically and emotionally from the devastation of wildfires within our local communities.

The Wildfire Recovery Fund will help local people who need basic supplies and support, who have been displaced or have lost their housing and belongings, and who are suffering from physical or mental health trauma. It will also provide substantial investment for the future, including health and safety education.

United Way British Columbia (UWBC) is proud to collaborate with a range of knowledgeable organizations and communities on B.C.’s wildfire recovery, including the Canadian Red Cross, Emergency Management British Columbia, bc211, Food Banks BC, local Indigenous communities and municipalities throughout the province.

UWBC made an initial $200K investment and appeals to the public to contribute to the fund. Our neighbours will need more help as the state of emergency intensifies, so we call on individuals, businesses and organizations to join the relief effort by making a contribution. Big or small, all financial donations will help.

To contribute to the United for BC Wildfire Recovery Fund, please visit: https://donate.uwbc.ca/.