United Way SIBC Announces One-Time Sustainability Recovery Grant

United Way Southern Interior BC announced today new grants to help charities with sustainability needs while dealing with COVID-19.

Communications Manager Marianne Dahl said, “In the South Okanagan, once again we've been able to support IndigenEYEZ, a new charity Okanagan Fruit Tree Project, as well as the South Okanagan Recope Society.”

Each organization will receive a one-time grant for customized coaching and support through Purppl’s Resilience & Recovery Program.

Other recipients are HOPE Outreach, Kelowna Women’s Shelter, and Vernon and District Association for Community Living: Adventure Training.

Press release from United Way SIBC on July 13, 2020:

United Way Southern Interior BC (SIBC) announced today the recipients of a new grant stream designed to address the emerging and sustainability needs of charities dealing with COVID-19. United Way partnered with Interior Savings Credit Union, the Community Foundations of the North and South Okanagan, and Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, to provide funding for six recipients of the Sustainable Recovery Grant.

The COVID-19 pandemic has significantly impacted the charitable sector and this funding stream will provide entrepreneurial coaching and support for charities, focused on building sustainability and resilience in four areas: operations, people, impact and revenue.

2020 RECIPIENTS:

HOPE Outreach (Kelowna & Vernon)

IndigenEYEZ (entire Okanagan)

Kelowna Women’s Shelter

Okanagan Fruit Tree Project (Kelowna & Penticton)

South Okanagan Recope Society (Summerland)

Vernon and District Association for Community Living: Venture Training

“During this time of heightened need, it is even more important that we partner to collectively provide leadership in our communities,” says Kahir Lalji, Executive Director of United Way SIBC. “This includes ensuring sustainability of the charitable sector in the communities we serve. The Sustainable Recovery Grant allows us to set our sights on COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts to support the resilience of our charity partners.”

All six organizations will receive one-time grant funding for customized coaching and support through Purppl’s Resilience & Recovery Program. The program enables recipients to work with Purppl, who will team the organizations with experienced “Entrepreneurs in Residence” to help them focus on their specific sustainability needs and opportunities.

“We recognize these are challenging times”, says Kathy Conway, CEO of Interior Savings. “Working one-on-one and having access to the experience and knowledge of entrepreneurs will assist these organizations with building a solid foundation; one that will help them to weather the impacts of the pandemic. We’re pleased to lend a hand and help organizations build for the future.”

The Sustainable Recovery Grant is an adaptation of the pre-existing Social Enterprise Accelerator Fund, continuing with the same shared goal of supporting the capacity and long-term sustainability of charities, especially those with a social enterprise focus.

More information on the Sustainable Recovery Grant is available online at: http://unitedwaysibc.com/sustainable-recovery-grant/

This funding is part of the COVID-19 Relief and Recovery Response that the United Way launched in April. Thanks to the donations from the Government of Canada, community partners, corporate and generous donors, over 35 charities in the southern interior have received emergency community support in response to the pandemic. More funding will be announced in the coming weeks.