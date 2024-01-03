Unleash savings for your 2024 dog licence

Until February 29, a licence for a dog that is spayed or neutered is only $20. If the dog isn’t spayed or neutered the fee is $60. On March 1, licence fees return to the regular annual rates of $40 and $80.

Renewing or purchasing a new dog licence is as easy as a walk in the park. Visit rdco.com/dogs to purchase your licence online. Those who would rather buy or renew their dog licence in person may visit the Regional District office in Kelowna (1450 KLO Road), the Regional Dog Pound (890 Weddell Place), municipal offices in Kelowna, West Kelowna, Lake Country and Peachland, or the Kelowna SPCA (3785 Casorso Road).

The Responsible Dog Ownership Bylaw requires all dogs three months and older to be licensed and in 2023, over 35,000 were. A dog licence is your ticket to ensuring a safe return home if your beloved pup ever decides to go on an unscheduled adventure. Plus, it comes with a one-time free ride home. But that's not all – licensed dog owners get the VIP treatment with special discounts and services offered by local businesses participating in the Dog Licence Reward Program.

Dog owners that have moved to the Central Okanagan and have a current, valid dog licence from another local government may transfer their licence for free by visiting the RDCO office in Kelowna.

For more information about dog licensing and Responsible Dog Ownership in the Central Okanagan visit rdco.com/dogs.

