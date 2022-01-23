Now in its 8th year, Interior Savings 'Unplug and Play and Family Literacy Week' takes place January 23rd to the 29th.

The week celebrates screen-free play and learning for families with young children. It’s been a year filled with intense screen-time engagement for families. Remembering to unplug from digital devices can be a challenge. Interior Savings' Unplug and Play and Family Literacy Week helps families engage in traditional, interactive, creative and fun family activities.

“We’re very happy to have many community partners providing families with ways to unplug, and in accordance with public health orders,” says Paul Zuurbier, Executive Director of Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society, the organizers of the event.

As title sponsor, Interior Savings is encouraging everyone to check out the free activities planned for the week, including swimming, take-and-make crafts, a story walk, and library story-times.

According to the Public Health Agency of Canada, Screen time for children younger than 2 years is not recommended. For children aged 2 to 5 years, limit routine or regular screen time to less than 1 hour per day.