Until the dust settles: street sweeping hits Kelowna roads starting Wednesday

City sweeping crews are ready to spring into action to begin the full street sweeping program on Wednesday, March 15. Crews will be out seven days a week, 20 hours a day sweeping over 1,911 lane kilometres, 390 kilometres of bike lanes, 440 kilometres of sidewalks and over 35,000 square metres of medians. The spring sweep is expected to be completed by the end of April, weather permitting.

“We’ve got seven large road sweepers, seven municipal tractors, four water trucks and 35 staff working on this year’s annual sweep,” said Andrew Schwerdtfeger, Roadways Supervisor. “Street sweeping is completed in phases with crews beginning to clean and clear the main roads in the weeks ahead. There’s been some cold temperatures overnight lately that might slow our progress down at first, but our crews will be working to the best of their abilities to complete the sweep as fast as possible.”

Residents can make the most out of the spring sweep by moving vehicles off the road as well as any other items that could impede street sweepers such as basketball hoops. Sweeping sand from sidewalks and boulevards into the gutters is also helpful for a clean sweep.

Signage restricting on-street parking will be in place at least twenty-four hours before an area is scheduled to be swept. Signs may be up longer depending on weather delays.

For more information on the City’s roadway maintenance, visit kelowna.ca/roadsweeping.