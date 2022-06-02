iHeartRadio

14°C
Up we go!

Record-high-gas-prices-MGN

A jump at the pump again!

A few stations around Kelowna are selling fuel for 218.9 cents a litre.

That would be a jump of 14 cents with some pump prices at 204.9 cents a litre.

In Vernon, one gas station has fuel at an eye popping 219.9 while in Penticton it's 218.9 cents a litre.

