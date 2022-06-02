Up we go!
A jump at the pump again!
A few stations around Kelowna are selling fuel for 218.9 cents a litre.
That would be a jump of 14 cents with some pump prices at 204.9 cents a litre.
In Vernon, one gas station has fuel at an eye popping 219.9 while in Penticton it's 218.9 cents a litre.
Delay in roundabout completionMotorists should avoid area during 7 am to 5 pm.
Housing market 'normalizing'Just under 17 hundred homes exchanged hands in May.
Slow start to wildfire seasonFire hazard expected to remain low through early summer.
Murder victim identified/RCMP looking for truck60 year-old man faces second degree murder charges.
Summerland Landfill receives upgrades to oil recycling facilitiesBC Used Oil Management Association (“BCUOMA”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the safe collection and recycling of used lubricating oil, oil filters, oil containers, used antifreeze and antifreeze containers in British Columbia, today announced that the District of Summerland received a grant from BCUOMA that provided Summerland Sanitary Landfill, located at 17202 Bathville Road, with a second 20 ft modified sea container to manage the responsible collection and storage of returned used oil and antifreeze materials.
Record breaking $123 grand raised for the Y300 riders raised cash for less fortunate youth.
Curbing gang violence in KelownaRCMP seize cash and weapons over four days.