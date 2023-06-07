Upcoming changes to Commercial Recycling program

The City of Vernon is notifying businesses that are currently enrolled in the City’s Commercial Recycling program of an upcoming change to the collection schedule. This program is mandatory to all Commercial and Industrial properties within City limits (excluding Blue Jay, Predator Ridge, Foothills, Turtle Mountain and Okanagan Landing past the Yacht Club).

Starting July 1, 2023, the recycling collection schedule will change from 3 times per week to 1 time per week, occurring on Wednesdays.



For those customers who have greater recycling needs, an additional collection day on Fridays is available for an additional service fee.

The type or amount of material that can be set out for collection remains the same, with unlimited blue or clear bags of ledger paper, newspaper, tin cans, aluminium, books, magazines and colored plastics with recycling symbols 1 thru 7. Cardboard must be cut and tied into bundles 2’x3’x 6”. Glass is not accepted.

The commercial recycling program changes do not impact commercial garbage collection.

Please remember that commercial and industrial customers are responsible for making their own arrangements for the appropriate disposal of wooden pallets and oversized materials, such as furniture. Leaving these materials outside is considered illegal dumping.

If you would like to register for the additional recycling collection day or need further information about the program, please contact the City of Vernon Operations division at 250-549-6757. Additional information can also be found on the City of Vernon’s website at www.vernon.ca/commercialwaste.