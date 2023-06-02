Upcoming Closure at the Museum & Archives of Vernon for Building Improvements

The Museum & Archives of Vernon (MAV) will be closed for building improvements from Friday, June 16 until Tuesday, August 8, 2023.



Thanks to a funding contribution from the Province of British Columbia, these improvements will upgrade the public restrooms, curatorial spaces, and some public areas.



These necessary improvements will allow the MAV to continue providing services to the public of the North Okanagan until the move into the new Cultural Centre. The MAV’s current building was constructed in 1967, in time for the Canadian Centennial, and was a remarkable feat of architecture at the time.



Today, aging pipes and the need for greater accessibility and workspace functionality have resulted in the need for improvements. The renovations will be carried out by Sawchuk Developments, and supervised by Lake Monster Studios Architecture and the Regional District of North Okanagan.



MAV staff are looking forward to welcoming the public back into the museum and archives in August.



The archives will also be closed during this time; however, those requiring remote reference services may contact Head of Archives Gwyneth Evans by email at gwyn.evans@vernonmuseum.ca or by phone at 250-550-3140.