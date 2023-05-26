Upcoming Water Main Flushing in Coldstream
The District of Coldstream’s Utilities Department will be conducting water main flushing in the following areas from May 29th to June 2nd:
|Clerke Drive
|Kalview Trailer Park
|Lakeview Drive
|College Drive
|Kalview Drive
|Nash Drive
|Greystone Drive
|Stoneridge Drive
|Watson Drive
|Pope Drive
Flushing is an important maintenance technique to remove stagnant water, restore disinfectant residual, remove loose deposits, and scour pipe surfaces. No interruptions to water service are expected.
