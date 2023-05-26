iHeartRadio

Upcoming Water Main Flushing in Coldstream


WATER

The District of Coldstream’s Utilities Department will be conducting water main flushing in the following areas from May 29th to June 2nd:

Clerke Drive Kalview Trailer Park
Lakeview Drive College Drive
Kalview Drive Nash Drive
Greystone Drive Stoneridge Drive
Watson Drive Pope Drive

Flushing is an important maintenance technique to remove stagnant water, restore disinfectant residual, remove loose deposits, and scour pipe surfaces. No interruptions to water service are expected.

