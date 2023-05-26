Upcoming Water Main Flushing in Coldstream

The District of Coldstream’s Utilities Department will be conducting water main flushing in the following areas from May 29th to June 2nd:

Clerke Drive Kalview Trailer Park Lakeview Drive College Drive Kalview Drive Nash Drive Greystone Drive Stoneridge Drive Watson Drive Pope Drive

Flushing is an important maintenance technique to remove stagnant water, restore disinfectant residual, remove loose deposits, and scour pipe surfaces. No interruptions to water service are expected.