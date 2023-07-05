Update 2: Downtown Vernon structure fire

(as of July 4 at 4:00 p.m.)

Vernon Fire Rescue Services remains on the scene of a major structure fire in Downtown Vernon. Heavy equipment was brought in to demolish the walls of the building so firefighters could gain better access to the interior and attack hot spots.

Demolition of the building is expected to be complete by 8:00 p.m. today, and then the site will be fenced and secured.

Due to ongoing work in the area, 30th Street will remain closed overnight between 28th and 30th Avenues and will be reopened tomorrow morning. However, 29th Avenue is expected to be opened late this evening.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) thanks everyone for their patience and understanding while this emergency response work has been completed. In particular, VFRS thanks the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department for providing additional apparatus and personnel to assist with the fire suppression efforts, as well as all the other responding agencies who provided service throughout the day.

The investigation into the cause of fire is with the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, so no further updates will be provided by VFRS.