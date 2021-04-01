Update: 35 year-old man murdered

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit are continuing their investigation into the Sunday March 21, 2021, murder of a 35-year-old male on Hwy 97 and Elk Road in West Kelowna.

The identity of the deceased is not being released.

An autopsy has been completed and the preliminary findings are that the male died of gunshot wounds.

Investigators are still seeking eyewitnesses and dash cam footage from everyone who travelled that area between 3:30 a.m. and 4:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, March 21.

As well, investigators believe a vehicle headed towards West Kelowna stopped in this intersection for a brief time. Investigators are seeking to speak to the occupants of that vehicle which is described as a dark coloured vehicle, potentially a smaller style SUV.

Police ask everyone with this information to contact the RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit tipline at 1-877-987-8477.