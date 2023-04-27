Update 3pm - RCMP issue Emergency road closure at Enterprise Way and Leckie Road

This morning at approximately 3:00 a.m. Kelowna RCMP arrived on scene of a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian on Enterprise Way near the intersection of Leckie Road.

RCMP determined that the victim, a 56-year-old woman had been struck by an SUV that had allegedly been seen driving erratically moments prior.

Emergency Health Services transported the victim to a local area hospital where she remains in serious condition with life threatening injuries.

“The Kelowna RCMP Municipal Traffic Section have taken conduct of the investigation and are being assisted by the Southeast District Collision and Analysis Reconstructionist Unit along with BC Highway Patrol to further this investigation” said Cst. Mike Della-Paolera Media Relations Officer with the Kelowna RCMP. “Our thoughts are with the victim and her family.”

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who has dash cam video footage to contact the Kelowna RCMP Regional detachment at 250-762-3330 and reference file number 2023-22339.

There is no concern for public safety and further information will be released when available.

The intersection of Enterprise Way at Leckie Rd has now been reopened.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

The Kelowna RCMP are advising the public that the intersection of Enterprise Way and Leckie Road will remain closed until further notice due to a serious motor vehicle collision investigation.

RCMP are asking for the public’s cooperation and patience during this time and recommend using alternate routes.

There are no concerns for the safety of our citizens and an update will be issued as information becomes available.