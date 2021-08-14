iHeartRadio

435 Bernard Avenue, Kelowna BC V1V 6N8
UPDATE 9:45 AM - Power has been restored

Fortis BC

Another power outage in Kelowna right now affecting more than 2500 customers.

It covers an area roughly Pandosy to Burch and KLO to the highway.

Fortis says again, it's repairs of some sort.

No indication when the lights will be on again.

