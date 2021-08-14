UPDATE 9:45 AM - Power has been restored
Another power outage in Kelowna right now affecting more than 2500 customers.
It covers an area roughly Pandosy to Burch and KLO to the highway.
Fortis says again, it's repairs of some sort.
No indication when the lights will be on again.
