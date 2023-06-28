Update: Boil Water Advisory

The Boil Water Advisory remains in effect for the Wiltse/Evergreen neighbourhood. Testing is now underway and results are expected by the end of the week.

Once the results are received, a final decision on whether or not to lift the advisory will be made in consultation with Interior Health.

The advisory was first issued on June 27 after a failed valve caused the Gordon Reservoir to empty into Ellis Creek resulting in a water outage. Pressure has since been restored and the pipes were subsequently flushed.

The initial list of addresses published on the City's website has been updated to reflect the 680 properties that were affected by the outage and have been hand-delivered a notice.

Affected residents are asked to boil tap water for at least 60 seconds before drinking, brushing your teeth or washing and preparing food.

More information about the advisory can be found at www.penticton.ca.