UPDATE: Brush Fire along Hwy 97, Tactical Evacuation Lifted

Update from the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen at 12:30PM:

A Tactical Evacuation has been lifted in the Sage Mesa area north west of Penticton but road restrictions remain in effect for properties on Sage Mesa Dr that are north of Ladera Pl. Residents in these effected properties on Sage Mesa Dr can return to their homes but must walk in at this time. Vehicles will temporarily not be allowed to access these properties.

Home owners in the affected properties on Sage Mesa Dr will be allowed vehicle access once the City of Penticton Fire Department has left the area later today. List of properties affected by temporary road restrictions:

4441 SAGE MESA DR

4444 SAGE MESA DR

4447 SAGE MESA DR

4448 SAGE MESA DR

4452 SAGE MESA DR

4453 SAGE MESA DR

4458 SAGE MESA DR

4459 SAGE MESA DR

4632 SAGE MESA DR

4635 SAGE MESA DR

4644 SAGE MESA DR

4655 SAGE MESA DR

4656 SAGE MESA DR

4668 SAGE MESA DR

4675 SAGE MESA DR

4680 SAGE MESA DR

4692 SAGE MESA DR



The Emergency Support Service Reception Centre at 199 Ellis St in Penticton will remain open until 2 pm today.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) thanks the great work of the City of Penticton Fire Department, BC Wildfire, RCMP, MoTI and Emergency Support Services.

See Map Below

Evacuees can self-register for Emergency Support Services at https://ess.gov.bc.ca/. All residents that cannot access the Reception Centre at 199 Ellis St in Penticton are asked to self-register online.

Update at 11:50AM:

The Kamloops Fire Centre has confirmed the fire is in mop-up. It is being held at one hectare in size.

On August 6, 2020 at 8:18 a.m., Penticton RCMP responded to assist the Penticton Fire Department who was responding to a brush fire along Highway 97 near Sage Mesa Drive in the West Bench area of Penticton.

All available front line RCMP resources engaged in a strategic tactical evacuation of upwards of 80 homes and a golf course that were at risk due to the spreading flames.

RCMP is conducting traffic control and has now secured the area to allow fire crews with both the Penticton Fire Department and the BC Wildfire Service to battle the blaze.

RCMP is warning boaters on Okanagan Lake to stay clear of BC Wildfire Services air craft, that require access to the lake to carry out fire suppression efforts. Interfering with fire crews can have an impact on everyone's safety and could impede their efforts. Penticton RCMP is deploying a police vessel onto the lake to assist.

Evactuations have been issued for houses on Ladera Pl., Pine Hills Dr., Sage Mesa Dr., Solana Cres., and Verano Pl.

Emergency Support Services Reception Centre is at 199 Ellis St. in Penticton. All evacuees are asked to register here.