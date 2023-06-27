Update: Burn victim succumbs to injuries

The Vernon North Okanagan RCMP’s Serious Crimes Unit is continuing the investigation into the death of a person at Justice Park on Friday.

Around 6:30 a.m., on Friday, June 23rd, 2023, frontline officers from the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to the 3000-block of 27th Street to assist a person who had suffered serious, life threatening burn injuries. The person was transported to hospital where they sadly died later that day.

We want to offer our sincerest condolences to the family and friends of the victim, states Constable Chris Terleski, Media Relations Officer for the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP. Although a full determination surrounding criminality has not yet been made, the circumstances leading up to the person’s death are being considered suspicious in nature at this time. Early indications are that this is an isolated incident and not a random attack and there is no risk to the public that we are aware of.

Police are calling on the public for their assistance with advancing the investigation and believe there’s a strong possibility that a vehicle travelling through the area may have captured activity related to this investigation.

We are asking motorists who were driving in the area of Justice Park between 6 a.m., and 6:40 a.m., on Friday, June 23rd, to check for dash cam footage and contact police if you have it," adds Terleski.

Anyone with information can contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2023-10559.

Out of respect for the privacy of the family, the victim’s identity is not being released.