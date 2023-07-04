Update: Downtown Vernon structure fire

Vernon firefighters remain on scene of a major structure fire in downtown Vernon this morning (Tuesday). The fire was first reported at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 2800-block of 30th Street.

Information about the scene has been clarified and additional details have become available.

Road closures

The following roads are closed to traffic and pedestrians (see map below):

30th Street between 28th and 30th Avenues

29th Street between 28th and 30th Avenues

28th Avenue between 29th and 30th Streets

Please avoid the downtown core if necessary and find alternative travel routes.

Fire response update

Crews have confirmed that only one structure with multiple units (each containing a separate business) was involved in the fire. Crews have contained the fire, keeping it from spreading to adjacent buildings. The Kekuli Centre apartment remains evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“The roof of the structure that was involved with fire has collapsed, making it difficult for firefighters to attack the interior of the building,” said Deputy Fire Chief Alan Hofsink. “Heavy equipment is now being brought down to the site to assist with tearing down walls. This will help crews gain better access to the interior so they can attack hot spots. Crews will remain on scene for several more hours.”

City utility workers attended the scene to clear storm drains of debris and BC Hydro is helping to restore electricity to nearby buildings that lost power a few hours ago.

“At this time, no injuries have been reported. The fire is suspected to be suspicious and Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is leading the investigation,” said Hofsink.

Air quality concerns

Due to the size and scope of the fire, heavy smoke has blown across a large portion of the community. Residents may notice smoke entering their homes or businesses. If this is the case, you are encouraged to turn off air conditioning units and close all windows until the smoke can clear from the area.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services would like to thank all of the agencies and organizations that have assisted with the response this morning. Your time and efforts have been greatly appreciated.

Original (July 4, 2023) 6am

Vernon firefighters are on scene of a major structure fire in the City’s downtown core this morning. The fire is causing heavy smoke to move across the community.

At approximately 2:30 a.m., Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) was dispatched to a structure fire in the 2800-block of 30th Street. Multiple structures are fully involved and all available fire resources are on scene. Additionally, apparatus and firefighters from the Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department are on scene to assist with the response.

Residents in the Kekuli Centre apartments have been evacuated as a precautionary measure. No additional evacuations have been deemed necessary at this time.

The following roads are closed to traffic and pedestrians (see map below):

30th Street between 25th Avenue (Highway 6) and 30th Avenue

29th Street between 28th and 30th Avenues

27A Avenue between Highway 6 and 28th Avenue

Members of the public are asked to stay away from the area to maintain access for emergency responders and for the safety of responders and the public.

Residents across the City may experience smoke entering their homes. If this is the case, you’re encouraged to turn off your air conditioning and close your windows until the smoke can clear the area.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP, BC Ambulance Service, BC Hydro, FortisBC, and City utilities are also on scene. The City of Vernon has activated its Emergency Operations Centre to assist with the response efforts.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

Below is a map of the road closure area.

